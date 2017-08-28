CONSUMER ALERT:

UNLICENSED ROOFERS SUSPECTED OF SCAMMING NORTHERN NEVADANS

Although there have been no reported cases in the immediate vicinity, please read and be aware.

The Nevada State Contractors Board is warning home and business owners in the Reno and Sparks area to be aware of a group of unlicensed individuals offering roof repair services. The group of five men deliver flyers by hand and fax to local residences and companies. The flyers advertise the business as “Tony’s Roofing,” while work orders refer to it as “Toney’s Roofing.” The men may be operating in and around Fernley, Nev., as well.

According to complaints received by the Board, the group’s M.O. is to negotiate cash deals for roof repair at a price substantially lower than what a legitimate contractor could charge. After receiving a large upfront payment, they begin dismantling damaged material from the victim’s roof. Though they promise to come back the next day to complete the roof repair, they fail to return.

The suspects are described as white males with dark/tanned complexions. Two males are in their 50s or 60s, two are in their 20s or 30s and go by the names of Mike and Danny, and the fifth suspect is reported to be a teenager. All suspects claim to be related. One work order includes the name “Mike Toney,” a “business address” which actually belongs to a local hospital, a bogus business license number and a number to a prepaid, disposable telephone that has been disconnected.

“Unsolicited offers for home repair work – especially when the so-called contractor asks for large cash deposits – should be met with restraint and caution,” said NSCB Executive Officer Margi Grein. “Legitimate and licensed contractors are likely to provide detailed written contracts as well as proof they are qualified to perform the jobs they contract for. Property owners should always ask for and check license numbers on the Board’s website or by calling our office.”

Anyone with information on these individuals or other suspected unlicensed contracting activities should contact the NSCB Unlicensed Contractor Hotline: (775) 850-7838 as soon as possible. If available, include the unlicensed contractor’s name, business address, project location, phone number, and vehicle make, model, color and license plate number. When contracting for home repair and maintenance projects, always verify the contractor’s license number on NSCB’s website at www.nscb.nv.gov.

The Board encourages anyone looking to have work performed on their home to always verify a contractor’s license number on the Board’s website or contact the Board directly at (775) 688-1141 or (702) 486-1100 before signing a contract. Homeowners who hire licensed contractors receive the Board’s full protections should something go wrong during the course of a project, and may be eligible for the Board’s Residential Recovery Fund, which can award up to $35,000 in financial recourse to damaged homeowners.

