Community Calendar Aug. 3-9, 2017

The 80s are totally awesome dude! The Amazing 80s Band is ready to burst into the Skydome to give you a “totally awesome” experience! Free Admission! Must be 21 or older.

The Randy Anderson Band is a country-variety band and has been a staple in Las Vegas for many years. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll. See them at the River Lounge Friday night at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Must be 21 or older to enter.

The Comedy Machine is back at the CasaBlanca Showroom with three top comics performing:

Headliner Mark Corder has been hailed by many critics as a “One Man Laugh Factory.” This inventive comedian and humorist is a guaranteed winner! Whether it’s a very special event, roast, awards program or a final event, he will customize his performance to meet your needs.

His television credits include Comic Strip Live, Caroline’s Comedy Hour, An Evening at the Improv, MTV Comedy Hour, VH-1 Comedy Hour, Showtime Comedy Club, and Prime Time Country.

Also featured is James Schrader, who was born in Miami in 1982. He grew up in Islamorada. (The Florida Keys) His father taught him to scuba dive by age 6, sail by age 8, and land and airplane by age 10. He performed stand-up comedy for the first time in 6th grade to 150 of his fellow students and teachers. Throughout middle school and high school, Schrader was involved with his local community theater. At Coral Shores High School, he lettered in football, soccer, baseball, tennis and cheerleading. During his senior year he became known as Thunder Boy on the south Florida country music station Thunder Country 100.3. In 2001, he competed on the Small Coed Cheerleading Squad for the University of Central Florida and placed second in the nation for Division-1A schools.

Schrader brings his comedy to clubs and colleges across the country and is a recent winner of the Funniest Comedian in San Diego.

Host is Ben Gonzalez, a licensed paramedic and father of two. He is one of the fastest rising comedians in Los Angeles. His quick, sharp writing has built him a reputation as one of the best joke writers around. He regularly headlines and features at shows and clubs around the country, and produces one of the most popular shows in LA. He is the host of “Entre Nos” an English language comedy series on HBO Latino and has also filmed for Laughs on Fox and Netflix.

Show time is 8:30 p.m., must be 21 years old to enter.

Thursday, Aug. 3

The Amazing 80s

Where: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Skydome Lounge

When: 7 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Friday, Aug. 4

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

The Amazing 80s

Where: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Skydome Lounge

When: 7 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Randy Anderson Band

Where: Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd. River Lounge

When: 8 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Comedy Machine

Where: Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd. River Lounge

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Saturday, Aug. 5

Adult Movie Matinee

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon

Info: 702-346-5224

Lights

Where: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Showroom

When: 8 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

The Amazing 80s

Where: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Skydome Lounge

When: 7 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Randy Anderson Band

Where: Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd. River Lounge

When: 8 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Sunday, Aug. 6

The Amazing 80s

Where: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Skydome Lounge

When: 7 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Mystery Book Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-5224

4-H for kids

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

City Council Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Tribute to the King

Where: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Showroom

When: 6 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Mesquite Republican Women Meeting

Where: Mesquite Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Ln.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-3804

Hot Junk

Where: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. Skydome Lounge

When: 7 p.m.

Info: 877-438-2929

Every Week~

Adult Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Watercolor Painting

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Beginning Watercolor

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

3-D Paper Art

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Open Paint Day

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-1338

Hatha Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Gentle Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Boot Camp Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Aquatic Total Body Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Strength Training and Core Conditioning

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.

Info: 702-356-5290

Zumba Gold

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Toddler Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Five and Under Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Pre-School Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wii Wednesday

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Zumba Basics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Abs, Buns and Thighs Class

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Open Pickleball

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30

Info: 702-346-8732

Quake-Barre Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.

Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344

Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club

Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range

When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays

Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170

Spin and Sculpt Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37

When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7

When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.

New Pickleball Schedule

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule

Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive

When:

Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

South West Dance Theatre

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.

Info: 435-669-6195

Evening Spin

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers

Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road

When: 10 a.m.

Info: nila35@rconnects.com

Beginner Tap Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35

When: Mondays 3 p.m.

Karate for Kids

Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

Karate for Kids

Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Every Friday 11 a.m.

Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005

Mesquite Cancer Help Society

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31

Info: 702-346-0622

Mesquite Veteran’s Center

Where: 840 Hafen Lane

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays

Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735

VA Transportation

Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811

The Rotary Club of Mesquite

Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court

When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.

Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Monday 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Kundalini Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Meditation Classes

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25

When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.

Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register

*All That Jazz Think Broadway

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Sweatin’ To the Oldies

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

*Spinning Class with Al Litman

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Boxing Club

Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com

Desert Rose Charities Food Bank

(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)

Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.

When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 928-347-5141

Virgin Valley Food Bank

Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).

When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-0900

Early Morning Spin Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.

Info: Instructor, Christy Davis

Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group

Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane

When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.

Info: 435-229-9964

Cub Scouts Troop 299

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.

TOPS Organization Meeting

Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room

When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays

Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818

Weight Watchers Meeting

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33

When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.

Tae Kwon Do Forms

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club

Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane

When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Info: www.rotarymesquite.org

Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com

Healing Meditation

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mind, Body, Stretch

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Deep Water Aerobics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Vinyasa Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

PM Zumba Classes

Where: Call for class location

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Zumba Fitness Party

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Stretch, Strength and Balance

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6

When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702- 346-8732

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: 371 Riverside Drive

When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Alcoholic Anonymous

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Thursday 3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Dual Recovery Meeting

Where: 61 N. Willow St., #4

When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-4696

The Exchange Club of Mesquite

Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane

When: Tuesdays, noon

Info: 702-346-6633

Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Info: 702- 507-4080

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-507-4080

Cardio Boxing

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Toes Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St.

When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.

Beginning Clog: noon

Beginning Tap: Monday 3 p.m.

Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.

Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.

Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com