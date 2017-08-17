Community Calendar Aug. 17-23, 2017

“Imani” Swahili for ‘Always believe.’ Always believe that the power of education can change just about everything. Housing, education and skill training is what the dedicated team of individuals strives to provide for roughly 3,500 at risk and orphaned children in Uganda through the Imani Milele Children’s Choir.
The Mesquite United Methodist Church has invited these children to perform on Sunday at 6 p.m. and they’ve graciously invited the public to join them in this dynamic experience.
Enjoy Africa, showcased through culturally unique music, a variety of dances and drum routines performed with great passion and high energy. You will feel the spirit and energy of Africa, infused with passionate voices, as the Imani choir tells their story. They use art to narrate some of Uganda’s culture and history.
Director Glen Bjornson and the Virgin Valley Theatre Group wants to brave the stage of the Mesquite Community Theatre with Agatha Christie’s ‘Mouse Trap’ and a cast that’s willing to die for the cause or be murdered.
Actors both young and old are encouraged to mark your calendars for the auditions dates, Aug. 21 and 22. Don’t be afraid to audition, according to Bjornson, “ages can be changed to protect the innocent.”
Be at the Mesquite Community Theatre at 6 p.m. those nights so you can kill that audition.
Remember to send all your events and activities to terin.bbm@gmail.com if you want folks to know what’s going on with your group or organization. Please put “Community Calendar” in the subject line so it doesn’t get lost in cyber space.
Thursday, August 17
Movies at the Pool-Disney’s Moana
Where: Casablanca Resort Pool, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Doors 6 p.m. Show 7:30
Info: www.casablancaresort.com Free admission for all ages
Friday, August 18
Gardening/Fall Vegetables
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Neil Diamond Tribute-Rob Garrett
Where: Casablanca Resort Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Doors 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Saturday, August 19
Ask a Master Gardener
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Sunday, August 20
Imani Milele Children’s Choir Performance
Where: Mesquite United Methodist Church, 420 W. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: mumcnv.org
Monday, August 21
Mouse Trap Auditions
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N Yucca St.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: www.vvtgnv.com
Tuesday, August 22
City Council Meeting
Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Mouse Trap Auditions
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N Yucca St.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: www.vvtgnv.com
Wednesday, August 23
Stevens-Henager Free GED Course
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Red Cross Blood Mobile
Where: Primex Plastics, 752 Turtleback Rd.
When: 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
Info: redcross.org