City Launches New Citizen Reporting Tool Powered by SeeClickFix

Recently, the City of Mesquite partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platform called Live Mesquite that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request City services.

With free SeeClickFix mobile app and web tools, Mesquite citizens will now be able to provide City staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more — valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform provides City officials with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging residents throughout the process.

“Live Mesquite is an important next step in two-way communication with the community,” said City Manager Andy Barton. “Now when residents report issues, they will be able to track them online and will be automatically updated as issues are resolved.”

This partnership not only allows Mesquite citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.

The Live Mesquite mobile app is available for download on Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.seeclickfix.livemesquite.app and iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/live-mesquite/id1233722035?ls=1&mt=8. In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can send reports to the City’s website http://www.mesquitenv.gov/contact-us/seeclickfix and seeclickfix.com https://seeclickfix.com/mesquite_2.

For more information about the City of Mesquite, find us on Facebook or Twitter at GoMesquiteNV or visit City Hall at 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. City Hall is open Monday through Friday.

About SeeClickFix

SeeClickFix was founded in 2008 to empower citizens with tools to publicly document quality of life concerns in their neighborhoods. By radically improving the quantity and quality of this data, SeeClickFix was quickly adopted by local governments, who needed a better way to receive information from citizens.

This exchange helped to build one of the largest neighborhood networks in the world — upon which public agencies and public citizens engage to improve communities. Today, SeeClickFix has official partnerships with hundreds of cities, engaging hundreds of thousands of citizens in the resolution of millions of issues.

SeeClickFix has worked with government partners to develop municipal management tools on top of this citizen network. As SeeClickFix is adopted into the everyday lives of government users, the benefit of the engaged citizen base continues to grow.