Changing Medicare Supplements

By Andrew Bird-Financial Concepts

If you are familiar with Medicare then you are most likely aware of the Open Enrollment period each year during which you are allowed to sign up for or switch your current Medicare Advantage plan or Part D prescription drug plan. This brief window of time is typically from October 15th through December 7th. There is also another period of time at the beginning of the year in which those who are on a Medicare Advantage plan may drop their plan in order to go on original Medicare. This period is usually from January 1st through February 14th.

What a lot of people are not aware of, and an issue that often gets brought up in my appointments, is that these dates have nothing to do with anyone who is on Medicare and has a Medicare Supplement or Medigap policy. Those who are on traditional Medicare and have a Supplement are not bound by these enrollment periods and can switch Supplement plans any time they choose. The only part that they cannot change outside of the Open Enrollment period is the Part D prescription plan.

What this means is that if you are unhappy with your Medicare Supplement plan or have experienced a premium increase recently, you have the option to switch plans at any time during the year. However, just be aware that you will still have to be medically underwritten and qualify for the new plan unless you fall under a special election period.

If you are unhappy with your current Medicare Supplement policy or if you would like to see if you can save money on your current premium, speak with a qualified local insurance agent who can show you your options.

Andrew Bird, an agent of Financial Concepts, specializes in Medicare and insurance services. Andrew Bird can be reached at 702-346-7025 or by email at Abird@rconnects.com