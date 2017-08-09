Chamber hosts 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser

By Kristen Williams

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce held its 12th annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Oasis Golf Club. 29 teams teed it up on The Palmer Course with a shotgun start at 7 a.m., and were enjoying the luncheon in the air conditioning by noon.

The evening before, a cocktail party followed the “horse race,” a short golf competition in which teams play in a shootout-style elimination event the Chamber hosts to kick-start the fundraising festivities. Chad Klein and Aaron Harward claimed 1st place in the event, with Bob Ault and Bill Mitchell coming in second. In the main event on Saturday, the winners were Darren Stanek, Trent Chapman, Josh Tyrell, and Dennis McKinley, playing for Wolf Creek.

The fundraising wasn’t all from sponsors and player entry fees. There were plenty of on-course games and extras that brought in more money as well as the raffle with an impressive assortment of prizes on display at the luncheon. One of prizes that sold the most raffle tickets was a trip to Hawaii, and the lucky winner was Mark Brocious, playing for the Citywide Home Loans team.

Phil Crapo, general manager of Sun City Mesquite, is the chairman of the committee that organizes the annual event. Craig Demos, a friend of the chamber, is also on the committee, with the rest of the committee members being the Directors of Golf at all the Chamber member courses in town: Adam Schwartz, Oasis Golf Club; Brian Wursten, Mesquite Gaming’s Casablanca and Palms; Rob Wursten, Falcon Ridge; Rick Jackson, Conestoga; and Darren Stanek, Wolf Creek.

Crapo was proud of the committee of DGs, saying, “Who could be better to run golf tournaments?” The event is on a five course rotation, with a different member course hosting the event each summer. Next year’s event will be at Conestoga, followed by Wolf Creek, Falcon Ridge and Casablanca, before coming back to one of the 18-hole courses at Oasis in 2022.

Brenda Snell, chamber president and CEO, was eager to discuss – and thank – the tournament’s major sponsors: Event Sponsor, Eureka Casino Resort/Rising Star Sports Ranch; Eagle Sponsor, Kokopelli Landscaping; Luncheon Sponsor, LoadTec; and Beverage Cart Sponsor, The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority. Snell also thanks the president of Oasis Golf Club, Kirk Lee, for hosting the successful event as well as Adam Schwartz for all his help, and for the food and beverage at the luncheon, Matthew John.