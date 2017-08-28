Bulldogs ride Perkins to 31-12 win over Falcons

The Virgin Valley High football game against Canyon View, of Cedar City, Utah, was billed unknown as the teams featured young and inexperienced players except for All-State running back Jayden Perkins.

Perkins fulfilled the pre-game hype scoring four touchdowns with 296 total yards from scrimmage in a 31-12 victory in the Dawg Pound. Perkins was on the receiving end of three TD tosses from quarterback Cade Anderson for more than 168 yards and scored on a 70-yard dash through the whole Falcons defense. The Bulldogs added a fifth TD on a 25-yard strike from Anderson to wide out Vincent Pinto.

The Bulldogs won the opening toss but deferred to the second half to test their defense. The defense was up for the challenge forcing a four and out on the Falcons. The Dawgs scored on their first possession. Three straight handoffs to Perkins set up a slant pass to Perkins who took it to the house from 56 yards out. The point conversion attempt failed, keeping the score 6-0 in favor of the home town Bulldogs.

The defense, led by the Bulldogs’ other standout returnee, Tim Moeai, stopped the Falcons cold on their next possession. Moeai had a big sack on the Falcons QB, forcing a punt. The Bulldogs began their second drive from their 31 yard line and managed two first downs before penalties stopped the drive forcing a punt. A poor Bulldog punt gave the Falcons good field position on their 40 yard line. The period ended with the Falcons on their 44 line facing a third down and six trailing 6-0.

The teams battled pretty much evenly throughout the second period. Bulldog Cresent Crandall had a big sack for the Dawgs in the period. The quarter was ugly as the teams made many unforced errors.

The Dawgs began the final drive of the period from their 29 yard line. An 8 yard run by Perkins and 12 yard reception by Moeai set up a first down on the Dawgs 48 yard line. Seconds later Perkins was standing in the end zone after weaving through Falcon defenders after a 52 yard TD pass in the flat from Anderson with 55 seconds remaining in the half.

The half ended with the Dawgs up 12-0 to the delight of the hometown fans.

The third period began with a bang as Perkins tore through the middle of the Falcons line on his way to a 70 yard TD run, giving the Bulldogs an 18-0 lead early in the period. The Falcons offense found life on their first possession running and passing for four first downs with the last coming on a QB keeper for 10 yards and a score cutting the Bulldogs lead to 18-6. The Bulldogs ended the period on a drive from their 40 yard line to the Falcons 27.

The fourth period began with Anderson hitting a streaking Pinto for a 25-yard strike and a 24-6 Bulldog advantage. The Falcons countered going 60 yards on only three plays to cut the Dawgs lead to 24-12. You could see that the heat was tiring the shorthanded Bulldog defenders.

It was time for Perkins and Anderson to take over with 9:45 on the fourth period clock. Two runs by Perkins set up another TD pass from Anderson to Perkins, this time from 56 yards out giving the Dawgs their final TD and a 31-12 victory.

“It was a sweet win for us, “said beaming Bulldog Coach Yori Ludvigson. “The kids have worked hard and deserved to win. We are young and made a lot of first game mistakes. We have all week to work on them before traveling to Clark for our next game. Too many penalties slowed us down, cutting into our consistency.”