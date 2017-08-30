Bulldogs Chargers football preview

Friday night’s football game between Virgin Valley and Clark High Schools could have been called a tossup before last week’s season opening games. Virgin Valley Blew out Utah’s Canyon View High School 31-12 while the Chargers were surprised by Boulder City, 34-33.

It has been a few seasons since the Eagles won over a 4A school. The game pitted two teams who had identical 1-8 records in 2016. The major difference is the caliber of ball from 3A to 4A, with much larger schools and athleticism in 4A football. The Chargers have a young roster featuring swift running backs who will give the Dawgs fits if they get past the line of scrimmage.

The odds fell into the Bulldogs favor as they easily whipped the Falcons from Cedar City. The Bulldogs were supposed to have a strong rushing game but instead unleashed a vicious passing attack.

Senior Cade Anderson looked comfortable at quarterback during last week’s win. Jayden Perkins catch and runs for 168 yards exceeded his receiving stats for all of last year. Anderson went 6-8 for 203yards and 4 touchdowns. Clark will have their hands full if the Dawgs can mix up their offense with the pass.

This game will go a long way to determine if the Dawgs can be a force down-stream against the likes of Chaparral and Desert Pines. The Bulldogs should be favored by two to three touchdowns with Perkins doing most of the damage.