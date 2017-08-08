Arrest Report July 30-Aug. 5, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 7. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Barboza-Rivera, Jose P
Mesquite
8/4/17
DUI
Head lamps required
Bulloch, Ira B
Cedar City, UT
8/1/17
Failure to appear
Furman, Teresa L
Mesquite
7/31/17
Misdemeanor arrest warrant
Gouldby, Bradley A
Mesquite
8/3/17
Jail housing agreement
Graham, Randall J
Monroe, UT
7/30/17
Domestic battery
Hammon, Nephi R
Colorado City, AZ
8/3/17
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Trafficking controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
False information/Obstructing
Burglary
Hernandez, Edelsy S
Mesquite
7/30/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Seatbelts required
Hoppel, Evan D
Appleton, WI
8/3/17
Jail housing agreement
Light, John A
General delivery
8/3/17
Fugitive from justice
Mermmott, James E
Mesquite
8/3/17
Domestic battery
Meddoza-Mura, Ernesto
Mesquite
7/31/17
Misdemeanor arrest warrant
Shaffner, Jeff A
Mesquite
8/2/17
Indecent exposure
Torres, Christopher L
Overton, NV
7/30/17
Jail housing agreement
Villegas, Edgar
Mesquite
7/30/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
DUI
Waggoner, Alyssa S
General delivery
8/4/17
Failure to appear
Wenglenski, Patrick T
Bridgewater, NJ
8/1/17
DUI
Winchester, Thomas L
Mesquite
8/5/17
Jail housing agreement
Workman, Duane B
Scenic, AZ
8/3/17
Jail housing agreement
Zuk, Matthew G
Mesquite
8/3/17
Jail housing agreement