Arrest Report July 30-Aug. 5, 2017

August 8, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 7.  Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Barboza-Rivera, Jose P

Mesquite

8/4/17

DUI

Head lamps required

 

Bulloch, Ira B

Cedar City, UT

8/1/17

Failure to appear

 

Furman, Teresa L

Mesquite

7/31/17

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

 

Gouldby, Bradley A

Mesquite

8/3/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Graham, Randall J

Monroe, UT

7/30/17

Domestic battery

 

Hammon, Nephi R

Colorado City, AZ

8/3/17

Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Trafficking controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

False information/Obstructing

Burglary

 

Hernandez, Edelsy S

Mesquite

7/30/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Seatbelts required

 

Hoppel, Evan D

Appleton, WI

8/3/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Light, John A

General delivery

8/3/17

Fugitive from justice

 

Mermmott, James E

Mesquite

8/3/17

Domestic battery

 

Meddoza-Mura, Ernesto

Mesquite

7/31/17

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

 

Shaffner, Jeff A

Mesquite

8/2/17

Indecent exposure

 

Torres, Christopher L

Overton, NV

7/30/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Villegas, Edgar

Mesquite

7/30/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

DUI

 

Waggoner, Alyssa S

General delivery

8/4/17

Failure to appear

 

Wenglenski, Patrick T

Bridgewater, NJ

8/1/17

DUI

Winchester, Thomas L

Mesquite

8/5/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Workman, Duane B

Scenic, AZ

8/3/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Zuk, Matthew G

Mesquite

8/3/17

Jail housing agreement

