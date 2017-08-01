You are here: Home / Top Stories / Arrest Report July 23-29, 2017

Arrest Report July 23-29, 2017

August 1, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 31.  Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Aviles, Aurelio J Jr.

West Covina, CA

7/25/17

Paraphernalia advertising/sale

Smoke/Consume marijuana in public place x3

 

Beaumont, Ashley G

Littlefield, AZ

7/27/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Burditt, Ronald D

Littlefield, AZ

Contempt of court

Driver’s license suspended or revoked

No proof of insurance

Seatbelts required

 

Busch, Dennis M

Las Vegas, NV

7/23/17

Receiving/Possessing stolen property x2

Stop on signal/Elude police

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Garrett, Terri L

St. George, UT

7/27/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance

 

Gaskin, Marisol L

Bloomington, UT

7/25/17

Basic speed

Paraphernalia advertising/sale

Smoke/consume marijuana in public

DUI

 

Hardy, Mervin

Cedar City, UT

7/29/17

Failure to appear

 

Hendrickson, Joshua A

Bunkerville, NV

7/28/17

Petit Larceny

 

Isenhour, Christin A

Mesquite

7/29/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Lambrecht, Edward J

Salt Lake City, UT

7/25/17

Vagrancy/Loitering

City parks violation/Curfew

 

Lee, Mickey A

Akron, OH

7/27/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Molina, Tustin J

Littlefield, AZ

7/25/17

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

 

Moritz, Larry L

Las Vegas, NV

7/24/17

Failure to appear

 

Orner, Robert L

Las Vegas, NV

7/24/17

Contempt of court

 

Pacheco, Shelley L

Mesquite

7/28/17

No proof of insurance

DUI

 

Prue, Joshua W

St. George, UT

7/28/17

Possession of controlled substance

 

Riggs, Jacob M

Mesquite

DUI

 

Rodriquez-Alvillar, Cigi M

Mesquite, NV

7/24/17

Possession of controlled substance

 

Spendlove, Marvin C

Mesquite

7/29/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Stricker, Daniel L

Las Vegas, NV

7/23/17

Receiving/Possessing stolen vehicle

Possession of stolen property

Stop on signal/Elude police

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Tran, Theresa H

Anaheim, CA

7/28/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

7/23/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Yoshino, Brian T

Laguna Niguel, CA

7/28/17

Jail housing agreement

 

 

 

 

 

