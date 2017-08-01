Arrest Report July 23-29, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 31. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Aviles, Aurelio J Jr.
West Covina, CA
7/25/17
Paraphernalia advertising/sale
Smoke/Consume marijuana in public place x3
Beaumont, Ashley G
Littlefield, AZ
7/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Burditt, Ronald D
Littlefield, AZ
Contempt of court
Driver’s license suspended or revoked
No proof of insurance
Seatbelts required
Busch, Dennis M
Las Vegas, NV
7/23/17
Receiving/Possessing stolen property x2
Stop on signal/Elude police
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Garrett, Terri L
St. George, UT
7/27/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance
Gaskin, Marisol L
Bloomington, UT
7/25/17
Basic speed
Paraphernalia advertising/sale
Smoke/consume marijuana in public
DUI
Hardy, Mervin
Cedar City, UT
7/29/17
Failure to appear
Hendrickson, Joshua A
Bunkerville, NV
7/28/17
Petit Larceny
Isenhour, Christin A
Mesquite
7/29/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Lambrecht, Edward J
Salt Lake City, UT
7/25/17
Vagrancy/Loitering
City parks violation/Curfew
Lee, Mickey A
Akron, OH
7/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Molina, Tustin J
Littlefield, AZ
7/25/17
Misdemeanor arrest warrant
Moritz, Larry L
Las Vegas, NV
7/24/17
Failure to appear
Orner, Robert L
Las Vegas, NV
7/24/17
Contempt of court
Pacheco, Shelley L
Mesquite
7/28/17
No proof of insurance
DUI
Prue, Joshua W
St. George, UT
7/28/17
Possession of controlled substance
Riggs, Jacob M
Mesquite
DUI
Rodriquez-Alvillar, Cigi M
Mesquite, NV
7/24/17
Possession of controlled substance
Spendlove, Marvin C
Mesquite
7/29/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Stricker, Daniel L
Las Vegas, NV
7/23/17
Receiving/Possessing stolen vehicle
Possession of stolen property
Stop on signal/Elude police
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tran, Theresa H
Anaheim, CA
7/28/17
Jail housing agreement
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
7/23/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Yoshino, Brian T
Laguna Niguel, CA
7/28/17
Jail housing agreement