Arrest Report July 23-29, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 31. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Aviles, Aurelio J Jr.

West Covina, CA

7/25/17

Paraphernalia advertising/sale

Smoke/Consume marijuana in public place x3

Beaumont, Ashley G

Littlefield, AZ

7/27/17

Jail housing agreement

Burditt, Ronald D

Littlefield, AZ

Contempt of court

Driver’s license suspended or revoked

No proof of insurance

Seatbelts required

Busch, Dennis M

Las Vegas, NV

7/23/17

Receiving/Possessing stolen property x2

Stop on signal/Elude police

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Garrett, Terri L

St. George, UT

7/27/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance

Gaskin, Marisol L

Bloomington, UT

7/25/17

Basic speed

Paraphernalia advertising/sale

Smoke/consume marijuana in public

DUI

Hardy, Mervin

Cedar City, UT

7/29/17

Failure to appear

Hendrickson, Joshua A

Bunkerville, NV

7/28/17

Petit Larceny

Isenhour, Christin A

Mesquite

7/29/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lambrecht, Edward J

Salt Lake City, UT

7/25/17

Vagrancy/Loitering

City parks violation/Curfew

Lee, Mickey A

Akron, OH

7/27/17

Jail housing agreement

Molina, Tustin J

Littlefield, AZ

7/25/17

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

Moritz, Larry L

Las Vegas, NV

7/24/17

Failure to appear

Orner, Robert L

Las Vegas, NV

7/24/17

Contempt of court

Pacheco, Shelley L

Mesquite

7/28/17

No proof of insurance

DUI

Prue, Joshua W

St. George, UT

7/28/17

Possession of controlled substance

Riggs, Jacob M

Mesquite

DUI

Rodriquez-Alvillar, Cigi M

Mesquite, NV

7/24/17

Possession of controlled substance

Spendlove, Marvin C

Mesquite

7/29/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stricker, Daniel L

Las Vegas, NV

7/23/17

Receiving/Possessing stolen vehicle

Possession of stolen property

Stop on signal/Elude police

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tran, Theresa H

Anaheim, CA

7/28/17

Jail housing agreement

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

7/23/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Yoshino, Brian T

Laguna Niguel, CA

7/28/17

Jail housing agreement