Arrest Report Aug. 6-12. 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 14. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Askin, Jack K

Hurricane, UT

8/10/17

Fugitive from justice

Chiofolo, Gina M

Mesquite

8/10/17

Contempt of court

Flores, Dalia

Mesquite

8-6-17

Failure to appear

Flores, Edgar

Mesquite

8/8/17

Contempt of court

Gonzales, Amanda F

Mesquite

8/12/17

Failure to appear

Unregistered Vehicle

False Information/Obstructing

Driver’s License suspended/revoked

Gonzales, Javier

Mesquite

8/10/17

Possession of controlled substance

Gutierrez, Zachariah M

Littlefield, AZ

8/10/17

Jail housing agreement

Hoover, Beth A

Scenic, AZ

8/12/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trespassing

Howell, Marcus

Las Vegas, NV

8/8/17

Contempt of court

Jessop, Brooke

Salt Lake City, UT

8/12/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnson, Sarah M

Littlefield, AZ

8/10/17

Petit larceny

Kofford, Evan J

Mesquite

8/7/17

Misuse of abuse of city property or emergency services

Leavitt, Kristal S

Mesquite

8/8/17

Contempt of court

Lucero, Anthony J

Mesquite

8/8/17

Contempt of court

Mazourek, Skye T

Hesperia, CA

8/9/17

Indecent exposure

Mendoza-Muro, Ernesto

Mesquite

8/8/17

Contempt of court

Murley, Craig E

Memphis, TN

8/7/17

Petit larceny

Olsen, Vern B

St. George, UT

8/7/17

Failure to appear

Sidwell, Michael P

Bountiful, UT

8/12/17

Possession of firearm/ex-felon

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sims, Brooke V

Mesquite

8/10/17

False information/Obstructing

Failure to appear

Stone, Wendy B

Mesquite

8/8/17

Misuse or abuse of city property of emergency services

Voelpel, John F

New Harmony, UT

8/11/17

Defrauding an Inn Keeper

Yates, Rebecca A

Mesquite

8/12/17

DUI

Driving w/o valid license

Failure to maintain travel lane

No proof of insurance