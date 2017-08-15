Arrest Report Aug. 6-12. 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 14. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Askin, Jack K
Hurricane, UT
8/10/17
Fugitive from justice
Chiofolo, Gina M
Mesquite
8/10/17
Contempt of court
Flores, Dalia
Mesquite
8-6-17
Failure to appear
Flores, Edgar
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court
Gonzales, Amanda F
Mesquite
8/12/17
Failure to appear
Unregistered Vehicle
False Information/Obstructing
Driver’s License suspended/revoked
Gonzales, Javier
Mesquite
8/10/17
Possession of controlled substance
Gutierrez, Zachariah M
Littlefield, AZ
8/10/17
Jail housing agreement
Hoover, Beth A
Scenic, AZ
8/12/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trespassing
Howell, Marcus
Las Vegas, NV
8/8/17
Contempt of court
Jessop, Brooke
Salt Lake City, UT
8/12/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Johnson, Sarah M
Littlefield, AZ
8/10/17
Petit larceny
Kofford, Evan J
Mesquite
8/7/17
Misuse of abuse of city property or emergency services
Leavitt, Kristal S
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court
Lucero, Anthony J
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court
Mazourek, Skye T
Hesperia, CA
8/9/17
Indecent exposure
Mendoza-Muro, Ernesto
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court
Murley, Craig E
Memphis, TN
8/7/17
Petit larceny
Olsen, Vern B
St. George, UT
8/7/17
Failure to appear
Sidwell, Michael P
Bountiful, UT
8/12/17
Possession of firearm/ex-felon
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Sims, Brooke V
Mesquite
8/10/17
False information/Obstructing
Failure to appear
Stone, Wendy B
Mesquite
8/8/17
Misuse or abuse of city property of emergency services
Voelpel, John F
New Harmony, UT
8/11/17
Defrauding an Inn Keeper
Yates, Rebecca A
Mesquite
8/12/17
DUI
Driving w/o valid license
Failure to maintain travel lane
No proof of insurance