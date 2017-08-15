You are here: Home / Top Stories / Arrest Report Aug. 6-12. 2017

Arrest Report Aug. 6-12. 2017

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
August 15, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

Arrest Report Aug. 6-12. 2017
Statistics Arrest Report Aug. 6-12, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 14. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Askin, Jack K
Hurricane, UT
8/10/17
Fugitive from justice

Chiofolo, Gina M
Mesquite
8/10/17
Contempt of court

Flores, Dalia
Mesquite
8-6-17
Failure to appear

Flores, Edgar
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court

Gonzales, Amanda F
Mesquite
8/12/17
Failure to appear
Unregistered Vehicle
False Information/Obstructing
Driver’s License suspended/revoked

Gonzales, Javier
Mesquite
8/10/17
Possession of controlled substance

Gutierrez, Zachariah M
Littlefield, AZ
8/10/17
Jail housing agreement

Hoover, Beth A
Scenic, AZ
8/12/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trespassing

Howell, Marcus
Las Vegas, NV
8/8/17
Contempt of court

Jessop, Brooke
Salt Lake City, UT
8/12/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnson, Sarah M
Littlefield, AZ
8/10/17
Petit larceny

Kofford, Evan J
Mesquite
8/7/17
Misuse of abuse of city property or emergency services

Leavitt, Kristal S
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court

Lucero, Anthony J
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court

Mazourek, Skye T
Hesperia, CA
8/9/17
Indecent exposure

Mendoza-Muro, Ernesto
Mesquite
8/8/17
Contempt of court

Murley, Craig E
Memphis, TN
8/7/17
Petit larceny

Olsen, Vern B
St. George, UT
8/7/17
Failure to appear

Sidwell, Michael P
Bountiful, UT
8/12/17
Possession of firearm/ex-felon
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sims, Brooke V
Mesquite
8/10/17
False information/Obstructing
Failure to appear

Stone, Wendy B
Mesquite
8/8/17
Misuse or abuse of city property of emergency services

Voelpel, John F
New Harmony, UT
8/11/17
Defrauding an Inn Keeper

Yates, Rebecca A
Mesquite
8/12/17
DUI
Driving w/o valid license
Failure to maintain travel lane
No proof of insurance

Filed Under: Police Beat, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*