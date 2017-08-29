Arrest Report Aug. 20-26, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 28. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Aguilar-Palomar, Andrea

Mesquite

8/20/17

No proof of insurance

DUI

Unregistered vehicle

Carney, Angela I

Mesquite

8/20/17

Contempt of court

Castro, Frank K

Las Vegas, NV

8/24/17

Jail housing agreement

Cortez, Refugio R

Scenic, AZ

8/26/17

DUI

Flores, Deanna J

Mesquite

8/21/17

Assault w/deadly weapon

Domestic battery

Attempted murder/deadly weapon/gang

Galvez, Jose J

North Las Vegas, NV

8/22/17

Trafficking a controlled substance

Giles, Jeffery S

West Valley, UT

8/22/17

Jail housing agreement

Gonzales, Amanda F

Mesquite

8/25/17

Domestic battery

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

8/24/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnson, Reynold Q III

Lavan, UT

DUI

Driver’s license suspended or revoked

Loya, Miguel A

Mesquite

8/24/17

Contempt of court

Manns, James S

Mesquite

8/21/17

Disturbing the peace

Martin, Jesse J

Mesquite

8/22/17

Domestic battery

Resisting arrest

McKay, Daniel A

Veyo, UT

8/23/17

Contempt of court

Molina, Tustin J

Littlefield, AZ

8/24/17

Petit larceny

Okrucky, Chance M

Mesquite

8/23/17

Failure to appear

Orellana, Luis L Jr.

Chino Hills, CA

8/24/17

Jail housing agreement

Riggs, Lindsay C

St. George, UT

8/25/17

Failure to appear

Smith, Maurice R

Payson, UT

8/23/17

Jail housing agreement

Valencia, Arnoldo Jr.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

8/23/17

Petit larceny

False information

No proof of insurance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Registration in vehicle

Possession of controlled substance

Vent, Kaylee D

Washington City, UT

8/23/17

Jail housing agreement