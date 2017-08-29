Arrest Report Aug. 20-26, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 28. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Aguilar-Palomar, Andrea
Mesquite
8/20/17
No proof of insurance
DUI
Unregistered vehicle
Carney, Angela I
Mesquite
8/20/17
Contempt of court
Castro, Frank K
Las Vegas, NV
8/24/17
Jail housing agreement
Cortez, Refugio R
Scenic, AZ
8/26/17
DUI
Flores, Deanna J
Mesquite
8/21/17
Assault w/deadly weapon
Domestic battery
Attempted murder/deadly weapon/gang
Galvez, Jose J
North Las Vegas, NV
8/22/17
Trafficking a controlled substance
Giles, Jeffery S
West Valley, UT
8/22/17
Jail housing agreement
Gonzales, Amanda F
Mesquite
8/25/17
Domestic battery
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
8/24/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Johnson, Reynold Q III
Lavan, UT
DUI
Driver’s license suspended or revoked
Loya, Miguel A
Mesquite
8/24/17
Contempt of court
Manns, James S
Mesquite
8/21/17
Disturbing the peace
Martin, Jesse J
Mesquite
8/22/17
Domestic battery
Resisting arrest
McKay, Daniel A
Veyo, UT
8/23/17
Contempt of court
Molina, Tustin J
Littlefield, AZ
8/24/17
Petit larceny
Okrucky, Chance M
Mesquite
8/23/17
Failure to appear
Orellana, Luis L Jr.
Chino Hills, CA
8/24/17
Jail housing agreement
Riggs, Lindsay C
St. George, UT
8/25/17
Failure to appear
Smith, Maurice R
Payson, UT
8/23/17
Jail housing agreement
Valencia, Arnoldo Jr.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
8/23/17
Petit larceny
False information
No proof of insurance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Registration in vehicle
Possession of controlled substance
Vent, Kaylee D
Washington City, UT
8/23/17
Jail housing agreement