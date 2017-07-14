Terry Luzier, representative with the Nevada NRA presented a grant check for $5,750.57 to the Women’s Defensive Weaponry Club in May as part of the NRA’s commitment to funding educational avenues for gun safety and training. The money will be used by co-founders Becky Hoff and Peggy Pope for supplies and ammo needed for their training classes held each month. “We were told to apply for this last year, and we are very thankful that things worked out,” said Pope. Submitted photo.