This week in history July 27, Aug. 2

July 23, 1909: Newel Leavitt had his hand bitten by a snake while working in the field this week. He came home immediately and had it tended so it is not serious.

July 28, 1923: Pioneer Day was celebrated by the older people of the town (Bunkerville). At daybreak two truckloads of men and women serenaded the town singing the old favorite hymns of the pioneers. At 10 o’clock a meeting was held with a fitting program.

July 29, 1911: Josh Earl left for Moapa Saturday with grapes from the grape farm to ship to UT points.

A phone message was received from Littlefield another large flood coming down the river, that means the dam is going out again.

July 1929: 24 cars counted in one hour. An estimated 369 cars had passed the Virgin Valley on the arrowhead trail.

Aug 2, 1912: Our High School students got their credits returned Monday from Las Vegas. The work seems very satisfactory.