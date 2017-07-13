You are here: Home / Columns / This Week in History / This week in history July 13-19

This week in history July 13-19

July 13, 2017
July 13, 1910: Bunkerville- We certainly miss our mail line between Littlefield and St George. It takes the Washington news just four extra days to get here.

July 14, 1921: H.F. Murphy has just arrived from Chicago, on a hike from Chicago to San Diego. Murphy is a student of Northwestern University and is making the hike for the purpose of obtaining material for an article which he plans to write if acceptable he will receive a scholarship for the coming year. Murphy may travel by any mode except train. He has great success with automobiles.

July 17, 1908: Telephone stockholder’s meeting in held in Bunkerville company to be named the Rio Virgin Telephone Company.

