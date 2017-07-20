WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pets are several bewitching kittens: We have six beautiful kittens that will be available in several weeks. We have three cream colored beauties and three tiger striped with white markings gorgeous kittens. Two of the tiger striped are girls and the rest are boys. The two pictured kittens are Zoey and Zayn. All have been checked by the vet and they just need time to adjust and grow into sweet, adoptable felines. If you are interested in adopting a kitten and don’t mind waiting for a little time, please complete our adoption application to get pre-approved for an adoption.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is July 29th 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (please note these are our summer hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is a long time resident with WCFA and we would love to find her a special forever family. Alexandra is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and loves to show affection. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell. She likes to follow her foster mom around to see what is happening.

Gidget is a super friendly young feline. She is a tiger stripe with white paws and a white vest. Gidget is doing well in her foster home. She is very friendly and passive with the two resident cats and will do well in a new home with other felines. She is very friendly and loving and deserves a wonderful new forever family. She is about 1 to 1-1/2 years old. She has been brought current on her vaccines and is spayed. She enjoys playing with toys and just hanging with humans. Gidget would love a home where she can share her love and happy disposition

DOGS:

Tia is a beautiful brindle pit who loves to play fetch and brings the ball back to you! As we get to know Tia better, we are discovering she is a very smart, sweet girl. Tia is gentle when she greets children. She enjoys playing with other playful dogs. She has spent time with small, medium and large respectful dogs and has been perfect with them. Tia is an active girl who needs lots of exercise. She is strong and has a tendency to initially pull on leash. By providing games of fetch or other exercise to release pent up energy prior to her walk helps to eliminates pulling. Tia would be perfect for an active person(s) or family. She would enjoy having a yard and a playful doggy companion would be a plus. She knows sit, stay, down, shake. She rides very well in a car. Tia is approximately four years of age and house trained. She weighs 60 lbs, is spayed, current on her vaccines and is micro chipped. To express interest in Tia, please complete our online application at wecareforanimals.org

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.