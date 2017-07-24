VVHS volleyball schedule released

Three tournaments and 12 league matches highlight the Virgin Valley High School girls’ volleyball schedule for the upcoming school year. The schedule was released this week.

Virgin Valley is coming off a 21-14 campaign overall last season that saw the Lady Bulldogs finish in a tie for second place in the Sunrise League with Boulder City at 7-3.

VVHS qualified for the 3A South regional playoffs, defeating Mojave of North Las Vegas, 3-0, in the first round before falling to eventual state runner-up Moapa Valley, 3-0, in the second round.

The Lady Bulldogs will open up the 2017 season Aug. 25-26 at the Yerington Invitational in northern Nevada.

Coach Lori Barnum’s team will return to the friendly confines of southern Nevada to host Pahrump Valley Aug. 28 in its home opener inside Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium. The Lady Trojans are defending Sunset League champions.

The Lady Bulldogs will compete in the annual Las Vegas High School Invitational the weekend of Sept. 1-2 in Las Vegas and then return home Sept. 6 to host Del Sol Academy in the league opener.

VVHS will play at Tech on Sept/ 11 and host arch-rival Moapa Valley Sept. 13 before participating in the annual Boulder City Invitational Sept. 15-16 at Boulder City High School.

The Lady Bulldogs will go back to Boulder City to face the Lady Eagles Sept. 19 before returning home to host the league’s newest member, Somerset-Sky Pointe, on Sept. 25 and Chaparral on Sept. 26.

The second half of the league schedule begins Oct. 5 with VVHS traveling to Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas.

The Lady Bulldogs will host Tech on Oct. 9 before a return match with Moapa Valley in Overton on Oct. 11.

Virgin Valley hosts Boulder City Oct. 17 and then will travel to Somerset-Sky Pointe in North Las Vegas Oct. 19. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Alamo to face 1A Pahranagat Valley in a non-league match Oct. 24 and will face Chaparral in Las Vegas Oct. 26 to close out regular-season play.

The top four teams from the Sunrise League will advance to postseason play along with the top four from the Sunset League. The 3A South regionals are scheduled Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.