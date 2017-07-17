VVHS football set for Utah camp

The Virgin Valley High School football team is heading north to Utah to participate in the annual Millard High School team camp in Fillmore.

The camp will run from Monday through Friday in the central Utah community.

“We’ve always enjoyed this camp,” VVHS head coach Yori Ludvigson said. “It’s good for us to get out of the heat and concentrate on football for a few days.”

The Bulldogs will take about 85 players to camp which will be a full contact camp with pads and helmets.

“Our schedule will be to practice in the morning and have film session in the afternoon,” Ludvigson said. “Then we’ll scrimmage in the evening.”

Virgin Valley is one of three Nevada teams – along with Moapa Valley and Sunrise Mountain – participating in the eight-team camp. Utah schools that will be at camp are Millard, South Summit of Kamas, Emery County of Castle Dale, Carbon of Price and Beaver.

“We’ll get to see some different styles of football,” Ludvigson said. “Of course, Moapa is in our league and we play Sunrise Mountain in preseason.”

The camp will give VVHS coaches a closer look at players and how they react in game-type situations.

“It allows us to evaluate the players and to see what they can do,” Ludvigson said. “We can also see what we need to work on and some things we might have to tweak.”

When camp concludes, the Bulldogs will have one week to prepare for the start of the mandatory NIAA Heat Acclimation Protocol which begins on Aug. 2. After four days of practice with no helmets or pads, the team will be allowed to wear helmets for three days – Aug. 7-9. Full contact practice with pads will begin on Aug. 10.

The first day of school for students at VVHS and in the Clark County School District will be Aug. 14.

The Bulldogs will open their season at home on Aug. 25 against Canyon View of Cedar City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside the Dawg Pound.