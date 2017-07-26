Traffic Stop Saves Passenger from Overdose

On July 24, at approximately 2 p.m.. a Mesquite Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the vehicle commit a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, the officer was alarmed by the behavior of the front passenger. The officer recognized that the front passenger was in distress and showing signs of a possible overdose. The driver stated that the passenger may have taken too much medication. The Mesquite officer immediately had Mesquite Fire respond to the traffic stop to transport the passenger to the emergency room.

Thanks to the officer’s proactive traffic enforcement and his ability to recognize signs of an overdose, the passenger was immediately placed into medical care, where emergency life saving measures were provided to counteract the overdose.

The names of those involved will not be released, out of respect for their privacy.