Tennis schedule set for VVHS

The Virgin Valley High School coed tennis team won’t have much time off between matches this fall.

The team’s schedule was released this week and it will have the Bulldogs cramming 13 dual matches into a five-week window of regular-season play.

Head coach Robert Nelson’s squad will open the upcoming 2017 season Aug. 24 at Eldorado in Las Vegas. The next day, the Bulldogs will back on the road heading to North Las Vegas to face Legacy. Nelson was head coach at Legacy before coming to Mesquite last school year.

VVHS will open Sunrise League play Aug. 29 at home against Boulder City. Two days later, Aug. 31, the Bulldogs will travel to Las Vegas for a match with Chaparral.

After the Bulldogs host Canyon Springs of North Las Vegas in a non-league match Sept. 5, they will host rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 6 and Tech on Sept. 8.

Virgin Valley will be on the road for its next two matches – Sept. 11 against Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas and Sept. 12 at Boulder City.

The Bulldogs will host Chaparral on Sept. 14 before traveling to Overton to face Moapa Valley in a rematch on Sept. 18.

VVHS will close out regular-season play at Tech in Henderson Sept. 25 and at home against Del Sol Academy Sept. 27.

The 3A and 4A South team regional will be held Oct. 3-7 with the individual regional to follow Oct. 9-14. The 3A and 4A state championships are scheduled Oct. 19-21 in Las Vegas.