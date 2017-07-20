You are here: Home / Living / Senior Center News / Senior Menu July 20-26, 2017

Thursday, July 20: Liver & Onions, scalloped potatoes, Mediterranean vegetables, WW roll w/apple butter, peaches

Friday, July 21: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail

Monday, July 24: Cheeseburger w/lettuce & tomato, purple onions, French fries, baked beans, apple/banana cake

Tuesday, July 25: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini & tomatoes, corn bread w/margarine, fruit

Wednesday, July 26: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, carrots, Italian vegetables, WW roll w/jelly, spiced apples

 

