REP. KIHUEN: ACA REPEAL SPELLS DISASTER FOR NEVADA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative Ruben J. Kihuen issued the statement below following the Congressional Budget Office score of H.R. 1628 the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act of 2017:

“House and Senate Republican’s are willing to do whatever it takes to turn their backs on hardworking Americans and leave them hanging out to dry without health coverage. Their latest stunt, a last-ditch effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act without an immediate replacement, is despicable. This bill would leave 32 million without insurance and cause premiums to double by 2026. It not only strips away tax credits that help millions afford insurance, it also ends Medicaid expansion by 2020, leaving many of our country’s most vulnerable without coverage. House and Senate Republicans have had years to come up with a replacement and have come up with nothing. It’s time for Republicans to stop putting vulnerable Americans at risk, and come up with real solutions that move our country forward in a bipartisan manner.”