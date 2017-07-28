Registration now open for $140,000 Nevada Open presented by Mesquite Gaming in Mesquite, Nevada

Longest-running professional golf tournament in Nevada offers $140,000 prize purse this November

Mesquite, Nev. (July 24, 2017) — Mesquite, Nev., a golf mecca located 80 miles north of Las Vegas, will once again host the Nevada Open, Nov.7-9 at the CasaBlanca Golf Club and Palms Golf Club. For more than four decades, top aspiring golfers from around the country have competed in this historic tournament. This year, the Nevada Open, presented by Mesquite Gaming and sponsored by the Mesquite Resort Association, features a $140,000 prize purse. Additionally, prizes will be awarded for the pro-am and amateur competitions. Registration is now open and the tournament is projected to sell out once again. Interested professionals and amateurs may visit NVOpen.com for information and reservations.

“Mesquite Gaming is proud to once again serve as host of the always-popular Nevada Open event, welcoming top aspiring golfers to Mesquite during our most beautiful time of year,” said Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming. “At $140,000, the purse is lucrative and we’re looking forward to seeing the top talent that continuously raises the bar for this tournament year-over-year, as they enjoy our beautiful courses and the hospitality this destination has to offer.”

The entry fee for non-affiliated professionals is $725. The fee for PGA of America golf professionals is $500, while Southern Nevada PGA of America professionals are offered a rate of $450. Amateurs are welcome to compete and the entry fee is $350. Amateur entrants will be screened by the tournament committee and those selected will be contacted personally. All entry fees include accommodations for three nights at CasaBlanca Resort. The event is free to all spectators.

Back for the second year is a special pro-am scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6 at The Palms Golf Club. Proceeds from the pro-am will benefit Mesquite Junior Golf. The pro-am will feature a special prize purse for professionals and amateur golfers. Professionals can bring their own amateur team or Nevada Open officials will pair interested professionals with a team of three amateurs. Registration for the pro-am is also now open.

For years, the best up and coming golf professionals have descended on Mesquite to participate in the Nevada Open, many of whom have gone on to play on the web.com and PGA Tours. Notable participants have included PGA TOUR players Craig Barlow, Tony Finau, Graham DaLaet, Kevin Stadler, Boyd Summerhayes and Champions PGA Tour player Jay Don Blake.

In 2016, Kevin Lucas of Folsom, Calif. took home the coveted Nevada Open trophy and a check for $28,000. Finishing at 19-under par, Lucas had four birdies and one eagle on the final championship day. Additional champions of the Nevada Open throughout its history are Robert Gamez, Vic Wilk, Kevin Penner and Tom Lehman.

For more information, visit mesquitegaming.com and follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For the latest news announcements, executive bios and assets, visit the Mesquite Gaming newsroom.

# # #

About the Mesquite courses

The Cal Olson-designed CasaBlanca Golf Club lies etched into the wetlands of the Virgin Valley, winding in and out of the Virgin River basin, offering a challenging course with a scenic landscape. The golf course offers five sets of tees, allowing golfers of all abilities an exciting golf experience. The 18-hole, par 72 championship course plays to a total of 7,036 yard from the tips. The Palms championship course features two distinct nines. The front nine presents wide fairways and large water features accented with mature palm trees. The back nine offers a thrill ride of elevated tee boxes and places a premium on shot making. The 15th hole boasts a fantastic view of the Virgin River Valley and a chance to let the big dog eat. The Palms plays to 6,804 yards from the tips and is a par 72 course.

About Mesquite, Nevada

Mesquite, Nevada, just 80 miles north of Las Vegas, is a growing resort destination in the picturesque Virgin River Valley. Mesquite combines a small-town atmosphere with a multi-faceted array of big-city attractions ranging from 24-hour gaming and fine dining to celebrity entertainment and championship golf. For more information, visit VisitMesquite.com.

About Mesquite Gaming:

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space, with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, 70,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit www.mesquitegaming.com.