Police blotter July 9-15, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 126 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 2

Alarm 11

Animal complaint 3

Animal pick up 3

Attempt to locate 2

Citizen assists 3

Civil dispute 1

Civil matter 2

Controlled substance problem 3

Disorderly conduct 1

Dispatch non-LEO incident 1

Domestic trouble 1

DUI 1

Found property 1

Fraud 3

Identification check 1

Impounded vehicle 1

Lost property 1

Minor gambling 1

miscellaneous CAD call record 7

Missing person 1

Parking problem 2

Person on foot 8

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 4

Reckless driver 3

Recovered stolen vehicle 1

Robbery alarm 1

Sex offender verification 1

Sex offense 1

Suspicious person 8

Suspicious vehicle 6

Theft 2

Theft from vehicle 1

Threatening 3

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injuries 3

Traffic problem 6

Traffic stop 2

Transient assistance 1

Trespassing 6

Unknown problem 4

VIN number inspection 2

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 5

July 9:

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officer’s patrol vehicle suffered damage when the cooling fan came apart, causing damage to the radiator.

Disorderly Conduct: Officers responded to a suspicious person at a fire station. The individual left

the scene prior to arrival. When the officer observed the vehicle, the person was

last seen in, the individual would not stop and was last seen heading south on

Interstate 15.

Wanted person: A male subject was contacted and arrested on an active warrant. The warrant was

confirmed along with the transportation. He was booked into the Mesquite

Detention Center.

Reckless driver: A male subject was observed riding a dirt motorcycle in a reckless manner. He

was contacted and given a stern warning.

July 10:

Trespassing: An officer responded to a Riverside Rd. apartment complex reference a suspicious person. An adult male was arrested for trespassing.

Fraud: An officer completed an information report of a fraud situation.

Theft: Officer responded to a report of a theft on W. Pioneer Blvd. Suspect was issued citation w/court

date.

Theft From vehicle: A victim of theft requested to report number to for his insurance for a stolen

wheel. The victim was provided a report number.

Trespassing: A female was arrested and cited for trespassing at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino. She was transported to the Mesquite Detention Center and booked on the charge.

July 11:

Wanted person: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino in search of a male who had an active

warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. The male was located and charged with

trespassing at the Virgin River and obstruction for giving false information.

Traffic stop: While on Interstate 15 heading north bound Officer ran a license plate which returned suspended. The Officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver was committing additional offenses. The driver had a history of failure to appear and was taken into custody.

Identification check: A female was arrested for minor gambling at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino, transported to the Mesquite Detention Center and booked.

Property damage, non-vandalism: A report was taken reference damage to property.

July 12:

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a domestic dispute between a male and a female on E. Mesquite Blvd.

Lost property: Officers responded to a Los Padres Cir. residence reference a report of lost property.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers respond to a past hit and run accident. A report was taken.

Civil matter: Officers responded to a Los Padres Cir residence reference a fraud. Officers investigated and determined there was not a fraud and the incident was civil in nature.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a driver consuming alcohol while driving. An adult male subject was arrested for DUI-Alcohol.

Theft: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Rd. business for a report of a theft.

July 13:

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a report of a male who kicked in a door at an E. Pioneer Blvd. hotel, and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was transported and booked without incident.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers respond to a two vehicle non-injury accident.

Fraud: Officer respond to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference theft and counterfeit bills.

Animal complaint: Officers responded to Hafen park in response to an animal complaint. The animal could not be located by officers.

July 14:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a property damage accident without injuries at a local intersection. Officers arrested the single occupant/driver of the vehicle for suspicion of DUI and other traffic offenses.

Controlled substance problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Female driver was found in possession of illegal drugs and had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested on drug related charges.

Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on an underage gambler. One male was cited and released.

Traffic stop: Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. Driver had history of failure to appear, and was driving without a valid driver’s license. Male was booked on the traffic violation, and advised on a separate warrant.

July 15:

Hit & Run: Officers respond to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino about a hit and run.

Animal complaint: Officers responded to a call to pick up a dog on San Lucas Way that had bit it’s owners