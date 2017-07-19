Phyllis Ann White-Obituary

Phyllis White died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 28, 2017 in Scenic, AZ. Phyllis White was born on March 19, 1942 in Caliente, NV Phyllis loved playing Keno at the casino. She had a big heart and always took people in her home when they had no place to go. Her favorite passion was oil based painting, through her love of painting she inspired others to learn how to paint. Phyllis was employed with the Oasis Casino for 8 years in Mesquite, NV.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Patricia Wisley (Phillip) of Kingman, AZ; her son James White (Carol) of Scenic, AZ; 12 grandchildren, Christina, Aurora, Jennifer, Melanie, Katherine, Phillip, James, Elena, Preston, and Timothy; 2 great-grandchildren, Ashley and Susannah; and her three siblings, Jessie Alger, Jim Alger, and Crystal Walker. She is preceded in death by her father, Jessie Alger; her mother, Crystal Bridges; and her sister, Jan Kendrick.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at her son’s home in Scenic, AZ. In lieu of flowers, we ask you consider donating to We Care for Animals by going to: https://www.wecareforanimals.org/. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their “Guest Book” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.