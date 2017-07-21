Monsoon season kicks off with light show

Anyone who was able to look out a window on the evening of July 16 would have been met with the flash of light from all around them.

With monsoon season in full swing for the Mohave Desert, storms are to become more frequent, as with the past week. Some will bring much-needed rain, but others will provide enough thunder and lightning for some free entertainment.

“It’s always a tough question to answer,” said National Weather Service Las Vegas Meteorologist Reid Wolcott. “While it doesn’t look like there were many (if any) actually in Mesquite, but there were roughly 400 in the greater Mesquite area (down to Logandale, up to Littlefield).

Wolcott also noted that the cloud-to-cloud strikes are harder to monitor and that there were probably a lot more of those.

Monsoon season in the Virgin Valley generally makes an appearance between July and September, producing high temperatures along with high winds, thunderstorms and the occasional rain that can lead to flash flooding.