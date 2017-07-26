Meth Dealer Arrested by Mesquite PD Detectives

On July 20, Mesquite Narcotics Detectives completed an ongoing investigation involving a Mesquite resident who was selling crystal meth amphetamines from various locations within Mesquite. At approximately 3 p.m. on July 20, the female suspect was safely taken into custody while she was attending the Mesquite Municipal Court for unrelated charges.

Angela Carney, 27, of Mesquite Nevada was arrested and charged with: Two felony counts of sales of a controlled substance (meth).

Due to the felony charges, Angela Carney was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.