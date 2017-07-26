Total Calls for Service: 60*
911 Transports: 21
Non-Transports: 18
Inter-facility Transports: 14
Fire Related Incidents: 8
FIRE LOG:
7/18/17
E-11, R-11 Responded to a report of a golf cart versus a rock on Mesa Verde Trail. R-11 transported driver to Mesa View for evaluation of injuries.
7/19/17
E-11 Responded to I-15 mm 8 Arizona to assist Beaver Dam Fire Department for a report of a semi on fire. Arrived with Beaver Dam Fire battling a fully involved semi. E-11 assisted with extinguishment and overhaul before returning to Mesquite.
7/20/17
E-11, Chief 2 Responded to a small brush fire behind the Rising Star. Fire quickly extinguished and cause undetermined at this time.
Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 7/17/17 through 7/23/2017:
Total Calls for Service: 60*