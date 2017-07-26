Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 7/17/17 through 7/23/2017:

Total Calls for Service: 60*

911 Transports: 21

Non-Transports: 18

Inter-facility Transports: 14

Fire Related Incidents: 8

FIRE LOG:

7/18/17

E-11, R-11 Responded to a report of a golf cart versus a rock on Mesa Verde Trail. R-11 transported driver to Mesa View for evaluation of injuries.

7/19/17

E-11 Responded to I-15 mm 8 Arizona to assist Beaver Dam Fire Department for a report of a semi on fire. Arrived with Beaver Dam Fire battling a fully involved semi. E-11 assisted with extinguishment and overhaul before returning to Mesquite.

7/20/17

E-11, Chief 2 Responded to a small brush fire behind the Rising Star. Fire quickly extinguished and cause undetermined at this time.