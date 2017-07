Total Calls for Service: 63*

911 Transports: 25

Non-Transports: 19

Inter-facility Transports: 17

Fire Related Incidents: 2

FIRE LOG:

7/15/17

E-11: Responded to an apartment complex on Grapevine for a general fire alarm. No evidence of smoke or fire upon arrival. Appears to be an issue with the alarm system and maintenance will handle.

E-11: Responded to a smell of smoke on Pear tree Ln. No visible smoke or fire upon arrival. Found person utilizing BBQ at a nearby residence with no issues noted.