Bob and JaNene Nostaja just recently became full time residents of Beaver Dam after moving from Cokeville, WY a year ago; they were ‘Snowbirds’ for 6 years.

The Nostajas have given up being Snowbirds but they haven’t given up on being Lovebirds.

The couple was recently spotted at the Beaver Dam Post Office holding hands and smiling after 50 wonderful years of wedded bliss. They are well on their way to 51 which will be September 24.

The couple were high school sweethearts at Payson High School in Payson, UT. They met the summer between JaNene’s eighth and ninth grade year and between Bob’s Sophomore and Junior years; they’ve been together ever since. If that doesn’t say true love, what does?