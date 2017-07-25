LDS Missions

Elder Brayton Lee Tobler will serve 2 years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in the Urdaneta Philippines Mission. He reports to the Provo Missionary Training Center Wednesday, August 9th. Brayton is the son of Brad and Stephanie Tobler of the Mesquite 4th Ward. Elder Brayton Tobler will be speaking Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 9am in Stake Center located at 100 N. Arrowhead Ln.

Elder Tyson Wilson will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter day Saints in Brazil Belem Mission for 24 months. He will report to the Brazil Missionary Training Center to learn Portuguese August 15th. Tyson is the son of Trenton and Vicky Wilson of the Bunkerville 1st Ward. Elder Tyson Wilson will speak on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in the Bunkerville Chapel at 12 pm.

Elder Reid Jensen will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Brazil Belo Horizonte Mission. Reid is the son of Andrew and Janell Jensen of the Bunkerville 2nd Ward. He will report to the Missionary Training Center in Brazil on August 8, 2017 to prepare for a Portuguese speaking mission. Elder Reid Jensen will speak on July 30th, 9am in the Bunkerville Chapel.