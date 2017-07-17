LDS Missions

Elder Kasen Tietjen has returned after his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He served in the Yakima Washington Mission the last 24 months. Kasen is the son of Josh and Heather Tietjen of the Mesquite 2nd Ward. Elder Kasen Tietjen will speak Sunday, July 23, 2017, 12 pm in the Littlefield Chapel, located in Littlefield, AZ, 3260 E. Old Hwy 91.

Welcome home!

Sister Alexis Atkinson has been called on an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. She will report to the Missionary Training Center on July 26, 2017 and serve in the Texas Lubbock Mission. Alexis is the daughter of Scott and Daniella Atkinson of Mesquite 1st Ward.

Sister Alexis Atkinson will speak Sunday, July 23rd at 11 am in the Stake Center, located at 100 N. Arrowhead Lane.