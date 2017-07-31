Kihuen statement about Secretary Zinke

Today, Representative Ruben J. Kihuen released the statement below in reaction to the decision by the Secretary of the Department of the Interior, Ryan Zinke shortening his visit to Nevada. Secretary Zinke promised to meet with stakeholders prior to completing any review of the Gold Butte and Basin and Range Monuments:

“Secretary Zinke promised he would visit Nevada to meet with the public before making a decision on our monuments. Instead, he chose to dodge meetings with important stakeholders and shut out the community by shortening his planned visit. It’s absolutely essential that the voices of all Nevadans are heard in this process of monumental review, and Secretary Zinke’s refusal to meet with stakeholders and listen to the concerns of Nevadans is extremely disappointing.”