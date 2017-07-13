July Artist of the Month doesn’t sing for his supper; he paints.

Virgin Valley Artist’s Association’s Artist of the Month is Tommy Tucker, who labels himself an honest value producer/creator.

Tucker is a respected artist who had a 35-year career in Hollywood with Warner Bros, Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Fox and Universal Studios in their sign and set departments. He worked on sets such as Happy Days, Mork and Mindy, Murder She Wrote, Hardcastle and McCormick, 21 Jump Street and many others.

According to a Virgin Valley Artist’s Association bio, his artwork creates illusions between dimensions.

“Everything you see can be an illusion,” Tucker said. “What you see is not necessarily what is really there. You’re getting a bouncing off your retina of images that are moving through space and time, to create an idea of what you think you’re seeing. I use my artwork to create illusions to show people that all kinds of possibilities exist. The existence of UFO’s fills all these possibilities, including physiology and mind-bending realities.”

His current gallery exhibit displays the possibilities he discusses and is space and alien in nature with geometrical work as well, some kaleidoscope-like in appearance.

Tucker became fascinated with art at the age of seven and 3D modeling shortly after. His third-grade project was a sculpture of a butcher shop. At age 12, he constructed a scale model of St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Fair Lawn, New Jersey; it was made of 2,500 ice cream sticks.

In 1969, Tucker was chosen as one of 75 students from around the world to receive a full scholarship to Yale Summer School of Music and Art. In 1970, he graduated from Herron School of Art/Indiana University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. In 1972, he received his Master of Fine Arts Degree from the University of Southern California. Additionally, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix.

Tuckers activities and interests over the years are varied and include International Senator for the Jaycee’s, Former State Chair of California Jaycees of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He was also involved with various churches, the Allied Artists of Santa Monica Mountains, Neothink Society, Global Information Network and the Twelve Visions Party.

Currently Tucker is president of City Lights Art Gallery in Henderson and has been a member of the Virgin Valley Artists Association since 2016.

You can see many of Tucker’s works at the Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. through the month of July. For more information on Tommy Tucker visit his web site at www.tommytuckertime.com.