July art is ‘Battle Born’

As she does in July each year, Barbara Ellestad has sponsored this month’s Virgin Valley Artist’s Association and Mesquite Fine Arts Center’s themed exhibit. This year’s July exhibit is titled, “Battle Born” and is all about the great State of Nevada.

VVAA artists have come together to bring the public a wonderful and varied display of what Nevada means to them. Works in many mediums are on display now through July 29. A reception honoring all the artists and announcing this month’s winners is scheduled July 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the gallery. All are welcome to join Ellestad and the rest of the community as they announce and congratulate the winners.

The Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery is located at 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For information on future exhibits, phone 702-346-1338 or visit its web site at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com.