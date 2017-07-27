Health District launches Road to Diabetes Prevention online program in Spanish

The Southern Nevada Health District now has a Spanish-language version of its Road to Diabetes Prevention program on its Viva Saludable website. The free, six-session online program is designed for users to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The Road to Diabetes Prevention is self-paced and includes optional activities and available community resources. While it is open to anyone, the Road to Diabetes Prevention program is recommended for people who could have pre-diabetes or are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. The program was launched in English in 2015. For information or to sign up, visit Get Healthy Clark County Diabetes Training.

The program is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Road to Health toolkit and includes healthy eating, physical activity, and educational information to help individuals reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Participants can learn about their own risk factors and how to make simple lifestyle changes to reduce their risks.

The American Diabetes Association and the CDC estimate that 84.1 million Americans – more than one in three adults age 20 and older – are considered to have pre-diabetes, a condition in which blood glucose levels are elevated but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. Of those, the CDC estimates that nine out of 10 are not aware they have it. Without intervention, many people with pre-diabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within five years. In addition to developing Type 2 diabetes, people with pre-diabetes are at an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. For some people with pre-diabetes, early treatment can return blood glucose levels to the normal range. There are no clear symptoms of pre-diabetes so many people are unaware of their status.

In Nevada, approximately 8.4 percent of Hispanic adults have been told by a health care provider that they have pre-diabetes. In Nevada overall, the prevalence of pre-diabetes among adults in 2014 was 8.8 percent (BRFSS).

According to research, healthier eating habits and increased physical activity can reduce a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent; physical activity can be as simple as walking for 30 minutes at least five days per week. In addition, losing about 5 percent to 7 percent of one’s body weight can help (about 10-14 pounds for a 200-pound person) to reduce the risk of disease.

