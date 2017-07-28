Health District honored for excellence in public health

Local program is one of 41 nationwide to receive a “Model Practice Award” in 2017

LAS VEGAS – The Southern Nevada Health District was honored with the Model Practice Award at the 2017 Annual Conference of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). The award celebrates local health departments for developing programs that demonstrate exemplary and replicable best practices in response to a critical local public health need. The Health District’s Instilling Food Safety Culture Prior to Permit Issuance program was one of 41 local health department programs to receive NACCHO’s prestigious Model Practice Award.

The Health District’s program is designed to encourage facilities to develop active managerial control over foodborne illness risk factors before they even begin operations. This process ensures a collaborative approach between Health District staff responsible for permitting the food facility, the permit applicants, and Health District staff responsible for the ongoing operational inspections. The revised permitting process has decreased initial downgrade/closure rates for newly permitted facilities by approximately 50 percent.

“The Health District is proud to join the ranks of other local public health agencies that have been recognized for developing programs that are responsive to the needs of their community,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “Our environmental health staff has developed a truly innovative program that meets the needs of industry and improves the health of local residents and visitors.”

Since 2003, NACCHO’s Model Practice Awards have honored programs, resources, and tools that demonstrate how local health departments and their community partners can effectively collaborate to address local public health challenges. Each innovative project receiving the Model Practice Award was peer-reviewed and selected from a competitive group of 100 applicants.

“This award puts Southern Nevada Health District in special company with a select group of health departments that exemplify a forward-thinking, proactive approach toward protecting and promoting the health of communities nationwide,” said NACCHO Interim Executive Director and Chief of Government Affairs Laura Hanen, MPP.

Instilling Food Safety Culture Prior to Permit Issuance is now part of an online, searchable database of successful public health practice in areas that range from immunization and maternal and child health, to infectious diseases and emergency preparedness. The NACCHO Model Practice database allows local

health departments, public health partners, and other important stakeholders to learn about the good work being done by local health departments across the country. The database also provides users an opportunity to learn from best practices and what resources are needed to implement comparable programs in other jurisdictions that produce results.

Read more about these award-winning programs at https://application.naccho.org/Public/Applications/Search.

