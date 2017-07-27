Hardy not running

Mesquite resident Cresent Hardy, who served as representative of Nevada’s 4th Congressional District for a single term that ended in 2016, has announced he will not seek any elected office in 2018.

In a statement, he said, “I have spoken with many Nevadans looking for leaders to step up to the plate to run for office in 2018, After having prayed over this issue, and discussed it with my family, I have made the decision that I will not be a candidate for office in 2018.”

He said he looks forward to spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Hardy, a Republican, lost his seat in the 2016 election to Democrat Ruben Kihuen, but that doesn’t mean the first-term congressman will go unopposed in 2018. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission recently to run for the seat.

“If elected, I will focus on strengthening the economy, keeping our country safe, and providing the residents of the 4th district exceptional constituent services,” Anthony said in a statement. “I have a long record of working with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done for the people of Nevada and I will continue to do that in Washington.”

Anthony has represented Las Vegas’ Ward 4 in 2009. The former Metropolitan Police Department captain won reelection in 2016 with a resounding 74 percent of the vote. He is not eligible to run for reelection for Ward 4 again.

Hardy served on the Nevada Assembly from 2011 to 2015 before seeking the congressional 4th District, He won the seat over Democrat Steven Horsford.

The 4th District covers a large part of North Las Vegas, along with the rural areas including Mesquite, Lincoln County, White Pine County and Mineral County. Although the rural areas vote predominantly Republican, the majority of the voter population in North Las Vegas is registered as Democrats.