Flood Watch issued through 10 p.m. tonight

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

821 AM PDT Mon Jul 17 2017

Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of far Southern Nevada and Northwest Arizona…

Abundant moisture and instability in place will fuel strong thunderstorms today capable of producing rain rates in excess of one inch per hour which may lead to pockets of rapid flash flooding.

821 AM PDT Mon Jul 17 2017 /821 AM MST Mon Jul 17 2017/

..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, and Northwest Plateau. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * Through late this evening.

* Scattered thunderstorms capable of intense rainfall and rapid flash flooding are expected across the watch area. Be mindful of this potential and be prepared to respond if a warning is issued.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of washes…streams and other drainage areas in the watch area. If you are in the watch area…you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued.

Listen to NOAA weather radio…commercial radio or television stations for updates on this flash flood threat or by visiting us online at weather.gov/lasvegas.

As a reminder, rain doesn’t have to occur at your location for you to experience flash flooding. Use our website to monitor conditions around you. http://www.regionalflood.org/ ftrs.htm