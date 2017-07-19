CSN Mesquite to offer Algebra Refresher course

College of Southern Nevada-Mesquite Center will be offering an Algebra Refresher course scheduled to begin September 11 – November 13. Class will be on Mondays from 4:00pm-8:00pm. The cost of the course is $100. Algebra Refresher replaced the Math Prep program.

Join CSN for this unique opportunity to save money and time while completing the Math requirements for your major. Algebra Refresher is a learning and mastery-based course that is designed to prepare students, who have not met the criteria to be placed into Math 95 or higher, with the necessary skills to be successful in entry level mathematics courses. The course will be a 10-week class where students will work through an individualized work path comprised of homework problems and knowledge checks. The learning path will be completed through an online course delivery system where students can work at their own paces. Students could advance up to Calculus I through this course. At the end of the course, the students will receive a placement based on their final assessment, which will be good for two years.

Register online by visiting http://sites.csn.edu/workforce. Space is limited. For questions or more information call our friendly staff at 702-346-2485.