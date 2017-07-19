Chamber news

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce named its June Member of the Month at their luncheon on July 12. The Rotary Club of Mesquite took home the honors this time, with the Noon Chapter current President Jake Noll and previous President Keith Buchhalter accepting. The Rotary Club of Mesquite raises funds to support local youth and projects that will benefit the future of the community. In September, the club will be working with the Rising Star Sports Ranch and the City of Mesquite for a Glow Run marathon and Glow in the Dark Golf Ball Drop. Funds from those events will benefit Mesquite Reads, DaySprings Ranch Youth Center and other projects they are working on. Photo by Stephanie Frehner.