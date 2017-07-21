Car show moving from Henderson to Mesquite

After more than 10 years of being held in Henderson, the Super Run car show is moving to Mesquite.

The show will take place Sept. 22-24 at Mesquite Gaming properties: the Casablanca Hotel, Virgin River Hotel and the Oasis parking lot.

“We’ve been doing shows in Henderson for several years,” said Art Kam, of the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association. “For this year, we tried to negotiate to continue holding it there, but we could not meet the terms and conditions. It came down to the wire and we didn’t get an answer by June, so we had to move on. Mesquite Gaming said they would be willing to do a car show.”

The organization also has a car show in Mesquite in January, so there is already a relationship with the town

“We love Mesquite,” Kam said. “The people there have always been very receptive. We’re car people and our people like to get out of town. The town is very inviting to us.”

The event is open to all years, makes and models of classic vehicles. There will be more than 260 trophies and awards for top vehicles, including Mayor’s Pick, Police Pick, Fire Pick and NHP Pick. There will also be $15,000 in cash/drawings for show participants.

The public is welcome to attend and the car show is free for spectators of all ages.

The other event in Mesquite is scheduled Jan. 12-14.

Those interested can visit the website www.superrun.com for additional information and entry forms.