One hundred ninety-nine bodies are what it takes to fill the seats in the Mesquite Community Theatre, the best little theater around and still improving. Whether one seat or all 199 are filled the Virgin Valley Theatre Group, the new MCT managing group, is determined that everybody has the best experience possible.

2016 was dedicated to installing $60,000 in lights and a computerized lighting system along with reconfiguring the present sound system so, quite naturally, 2017 is earmarked for training the technicians to run it all. Bob Nelson, Christopher Finnegan and Glen Bjornson have worked out a plan for the best lighting system with the most capabilities in Mesquite. The community theatre presently has a lighting system that is not only portable but capable of handling any lighting situation for any type of show you can imagine.

On Friday July 21, one of many training sessions was held that will broaden the theater’s future technical potential and increase the audience’s audio experience.

During this session, the new crew was working on hooking an outside sound system into the theater’s main internal system so they can broaden the use to include accommodating bands. The challenge in the past has been that most bands prefer to use their own sound equipment and the theater, in having their own incredible equipment to work with, wanted to have the ability to configure both systems together for a better overall experience.

Denis Feehan, current Virgin Valley Theatre Group board member, also happens to be one of the band members of ‘The Delta 6’, a band that has played a several local venues this past year. The band and the VVTG worked together to combine training and rehearsal that day and things seemed to work out beautifully for both groups. The band got in some extra rehearsal time on stage and the VVTG trained three new technicians, Janet McDonald, Denis Feehan and Mark Guertin, in the finer points of sound configuration.

The present group of three plans on being trained in sound and lights by the opening of the 2017-18 season in October but training opportunities for both this group and future interested parties will happen on a continuing basis. Now that the theater’s potential is growing so must its base of knowledgeable technicians and other volunteers to run it. The main perk is that you get to work and socialize with a great bunch of people but you can also become part of something that enhances the entertainment and cultural experience for the entire community in the best little theater around.

If you are interested in learning any aspect of theatre production: technical, performing, lobby/ushering/concessions or theatre design, etc., contact the Virgin Valley Theatre Group at www.vvtgnv.com.