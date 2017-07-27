‘Battle Born’ art is a winner

The July “Battle Born-Nevada” artist’s competition and exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery is sponsored, for the sixth year, by Barbara Ellestad, a long-time supporter of the gallery. Ellestad didn’t choose this exhibit but rather the month in which she prefers to sponsor the artists’ showcase of talent. The month of July is her choice because it’s the anniversary of her starting the Mesquite Citizen Journal online newspaper in 2011.

Ellestad has said she chooses to support the gallery and the artists because she’s always admired the quality and beauty of the art the local artists create. She’s purchased several pieces from the gallery over the years and she cherishes each one. But mostly she cherishes the friendships she’s made through the gallery.

The Battle Born exhibit shows a wide variety of artist’s impressions of the great state of Nevada and is available to the public through July 29. An open house reception was held on July 20 to celebrate all the artists and announce the winners of this month’s competition.

This month’s winners were:

Best of Show Jean Battaglia “Night Watch;” First place Floyd Johnson “Pocket Aces” Second place, James Lanier “Old Virginia City Mine;” Third place Ken Taylor “The Moapa Makeup;” People’s Choice, Jenny Riddick “Something in the Wind.” Riddick said her entries were the result of the first time she’d picked up the brush in ages.

Ellestad’s Sponsor’s Choice Award this year went to Shirley Smith for her digital photograph “The Milky Way (Great Basin National Park).”

The Mesquite Fine Arts Center is operated by volunteers of the Virgin Valley Artists Association. Members provide the artwork on display and partial proceeds from the sale of pieces help to support the VVAA and the gallery. The Gallery is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about membership, classes or upcoming events contact the VVAA at 702-346-1338 or visit their website at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com.