Arrest Report July 9-15, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 17. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Bird, David S

St. George, UT 7/11/17

Failure to appear

False information/Obstructing

Trespassing

Blackshere, Frank E

Glendo, WY

7/12/17

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Briceno, Benjamin

Mesquite

7/14/17

Driver’s license suspended/Revoked

DUI

Unsafe turn

No proof of insurance

Espinoza, Adrian

Mesquite

7/13/17

Injury to property of another

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fuentes, Omar

Bunkerville, NV

7/9/17

Contempt of court

Green, Austan E

Las Vegas, NV

7/14/17

Driving w/o valid license

Jones, Nichole E

St. George, UT 7/11/17

Minor in Gambling

Leavitt, Candice M

Mesquite

7/11/17

Contempt of court

Lytle, Mason E

Pahrump, NV

7/14/17

Minor in Gambling

Osborn, Jessica D

Mesquite

7/14/17

Possession of Schedule I&II substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Parry, Amanda J

St. George, UT 7/11/17

Trespassing

Sandoval, Arturo J

Mesquite

7/10/17

Trespassing x2

City parks violation/alcohol

Serna, Alejandro

Mesquite

7/9/17

Contempt of court

Stone, Wendy B

Mesquite

7/10/17

Stop on signal/Elude police

Failure to maintain travel lane

Fail to change DL

No proof of insurance

General Probation violation

Tom, Myron W

Cedar City, UT

7/13/17

Jail housing agreement

Wyld, April L

Overton, NV

7/11/17

Driver’s license suspended/Revoked

No proof of insurance

Fictitious/Altered plates