Arrest Report July 9-15, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 17. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Bird, David S
St. George, UT 7/11/17
Failure to appear
False information/Obstructing
Trespassing
Blackshere, Frank E
Glendo, WY
7/12/17
DUI
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Briceno, Benjamin
Mesquite
7/14/17
Driver’s license suspended/Revoked
DUI
Unsafe turn
No proof of insurance
Espinoza, Adrian
Mesquite
7/13/17
Injury to property of another
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Fuentes, Omar
Bunkerville, NV
7/9/17
Contempt of court
Green, Austan E
Las Vegas, NV
7/14/17
Driving w/o valid license
Jones, Nichole E
St. George, UT 7/11/17
Minor in Gambling
Leavitt, Candice M
Mesquite
7/11/17
Contempt of court
Lytle, Mason E
Pahrump, NV
7/14/17
Minor in Gambling
Osborn, Jessica D
Mesquite
7/14/17
Possession of Schedule I&II substances
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Parry, Amanda J
St. George, UT 7/11/17
Trespassing
Sandoval, Arturo J
Mesquite
7/10/17
Trespassing x2
City parks violation/alcohol
Serna, Alejandro
Mesquite
7/9/17
Contempt of court
Stone, Wendy B
Mesquite
7/10/17
Stop on signal/Elude police
Failure to maintain travel lane
Fail to change DL
No proof of insurance
General Probation violation
Tom, Myron W
Cedar City, UT
7/13/17
Jail housing agreement
Wyld, April L
Overton, NV
7/11/17
Driver’s license suspended/Revoked
No proof of insurance
Fictitious/Altered plates