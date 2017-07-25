Arrest Report July 16-22, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 24. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Carney, Angela I
Mesquite
7/20/17
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Chidester, Braxton D
Bunkerville, NV
7/19/17
Failure to appear
Contempt of court
Christensen, Samuel T
St. George, UT
7/22/17
Disturbing the peace
Trespassing
Resisting arrest
Horne, Chance
Hurricane, UT
7/16/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of stolen property
Robbery
Jordan, Olivia D
Phoenix, AZ
7/21/17
Jail housing agreement
Madson, Tiffney M
St. George, UT
7/20/17
Felony arrest warrant
Trafficking controlled substance
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Marquez, Lazaro
Mesquite
7/19/17
Assault w/deadly weapon
Aiming, pointing, discharging firearm
Possession/manufacturing/importing/dangerous weapon
Battery on peace officer
Possession of firearm under the influence of drug/alcohol
Muhl, Allison J
Las Vegas, NV
7/22/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
Parsons, Tracy A
Overton, NV
7/20/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trafficking controlled substance
Payne, Bonnie J
Denver, CO
7/20/17
Failure to appear
Pintor, Renee
St. George, UT
7/20/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trafficking controlled substance
Pledger, Samuel C
Fredonia, AZ
7/21/17
Domestic battery
Salamanca, Antonio Jr.
Kanab, UT
7/22/17
Jail housing agreement
Schmeling, Amy N
Cedar City, UT
7/19/17
Jail housing agreement
Spencer, Robert L
Mesquite
7/18/17
Contempt of court