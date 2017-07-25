Arrest Report July 16-22, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released July 24. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Carney, Angela I

Mesquite

7/20/17

Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Chidester, Braxton D

Bunkerville, NV

7/19/17

Failure to appear

Contempt of court

Christensen, Samuel T

St. George, UT

7/22/17

Disturbing the peace

Trespassing

Resisting arrest

Horne, Chance

Hurricane, UT

7/16/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of stolen property

Robbery

Jordan, Olivia D

Phoenix, AZ

7/21/17

Jail housing agreement

Madson, Tiffney M

St. George, UT

7/20/17

Felony arrest warrant

Trafficking controlled substance

Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Marquez, Lazaro

Mesquite

7/19/17

Assault w/deadly weapon

Aiming, pointing, discharging firearm

Possession/manufacturing/importing/dangerous weapon

Battery on peace officer

Possession of firearm under the influence of drug/alcohol

Muhl, Allison J

Las Vegas, NV

7/22/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

Parsons, Tracy A

Overton, NV

7/20/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking controlled substance

Payne, Bonnie J

Denver, CO

7/20/17

Failure to appear

Pintor, Renee

St. George, UT

7/20/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking controlled substance

Pledger, Samuel C

Fredonia, AZ

7/21/17

Domestic battery

Salamanca, Antonio Jr.

Kanab, UT

7/22/17

Jail housing agreement

Schmeling, Amy N

Cedar City, UT

7/19/17

Jail housing agreement

Spencer, Robert L

Mesquite

7/18/17

Contempt of court