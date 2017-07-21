K9 recruit Marley

With great excitement the Mesquite Police Department would like to introduce our newest recruit. He is a 2 year old Labrador Retriever named Marley. Marley’s partner and handler, Officer Justin Goodsell, is assigned to work at the Virgin Valley High School as a School Resource Officer. Both Officer Goodsell and Marley are undergoing police dog training in Utah. Once Marley graduates from the police dog school, he will receive his police badge and be certified as a drug dog. Marley will be able to sniff out drugs such as meth, heroin, and cocaine. He will also be used sniff out marijuana while at the high school.

In June, officers had traveled to Pacific Coast K9 to conduct selection testing on drug dogs. Marley tested extremely well and naturally bonded with Officer Goodsell. They have since been spending time bonding and learning how to work together.

Once Marley completes police dog training, he will be the Mesquite Police Department’s second certified police dog. The other police dog, Noro, a Belgian Malinois, is assigned to patrol and is partnered with Officer Jaime Stout.

Chief Troy Tanner is looking forward to having two drug dogs hard at work within the department. He stated; “Having a drug dog on patrol and one assigned to our school resource officer will help us achieve our goal of proactively investigating and prosecuting drug dealers who attempt to sell illegal and dangerous drugs in our community. Marley is a very friendly and fun loving dog who loves to play and be around children, but he will also be a police officer who has shown great ambition and desire to locate illegal drugs.”

Please see the attached photos of both Officer Justin Goodsell and K9 Marley.