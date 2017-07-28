2017 Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

The annual Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament puts the “Fun for Everyone” back in fundraiser from Aug. 5-12

The tournament promises to “raise the bar again this year” enhancing the Chamber golf tournament’s reputation as the premier golf event in Mesquite!

The chamber golf event starts on Friday Aug/ 4 with a “Horse Race and Pairings Party.” Stop by the Oasis Palmer course at 4 p.m. and watch the two-person teams compete in the “Horse Race.” Enjoy drink and appetizer specials while finding out which hole you’ll be starting on Saturday Aug 5. Check out the raffle prizes that you’ll want to buy chances on even if you’re not playing golf. Raffle ticket purchases are open to all Chamber members and the community at large! The Raffle Grand Prize is a seven-day stay in Hawaii!! Other raffle prizes include golf packages, Stay and Play Spa package, Buy Local Buy Mesquite packages and a BBQ gas grill. Raffle tickets are one for $5, five for $20 and 30 for $100. You can’t win if you don’t get in!!

Saturday Aug. 5 at the Oasis Palmer golf course promises to be a fun day of networking and camaraderie for Mesquite’s Chamber members and guests. There will be a number of on course events offering prizes as well. Ken Garff is offering a car for a Hole in One. Intermountain Golf Car is offering a golf cart for a Hole in One. We’ll have a “Long drive hole, Par 3 Challenge, String game, Mulligans and a Play it Forward Hole.”

In addition to a great round of golf and prize opportunities, enjoy the fabulous food service provided by the Oasis Golf Club. Non-golfers should come out and enjoy drinks and appetizers Friday afternoon and lunch on Saturday. Pairings party cost $10, Lunch cost $20.

The chamber would like to thank our sponsors for their generous support

Title Sponsor: Eureka Resort and Rising Star Sports Ranch

Major Sponsors: Loadtec, Kokopelli Landscaping, Southwest Gas and Las Vegas Convention Authority

Sponsors: Sears Hometown, InterMountain Golf Car, Ken Garff Ford, Master Villas, Helen Houston/Hues and Vues.

Please call the chamber at 702-346-2902 if you have any questions or need additional information.