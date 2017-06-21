Shirley Marie Carroll-Obituary

Shirley Carroll, age 65, passed away in Mesquite, Nevada on June 16, 2017. She was born November 29, 1951 in Hood River, Oregon to Earl and Goldie Davis.

Shirley spent most of her life in Kennewick, Washington. She moved to Mesquite, NV in 1995 and worked at Terrible Herbst until retiring a few years ago. Gambling was her hobby and she loved it.

Shirley is survived by her only child, Aaron Miller and her grandson, Phillip Miller, both of Mesquite, Nevada.

