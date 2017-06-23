Rotary elects new officers

At its annual awards dinner on June 13, the Rotary Club of Mesquite’s noon chapter changed officers for the next year.

Outgoing President Keith Buchhalter said he has enjoyed his time at the helm, but it’s time to see the club grow through someone else. “It’s been a fast and fun two years,” he said. “I am excited for everything that we have done and can’t wait to see where we go from here.”

In the past two years, the club has made the Beaver Dam High School Beautification Project its main focus, creating a stabilizer for the school while keeping it aesthetically pleasing to the eyes of the surrounding neighbors. Phase One was complete under Buchhalter’s reign, and while the club continues to raise funds for Phase Two, whatever that might be, the club is determined to make a difference under the direction of Jake Noll, a local businessman who has been with the club since 2009. Being president is nothing new for him, however, as this is his third time.

“I was first elected not long after I joined the Rotary,” he said. “For that reason, I want to make sure we reshape the leadership structure so that new members aren’t thrusted into the top position. Ideally, a member should start at the bottom and work their way up to hopefully want to be the leader, instead of being thrusted or pushed into it.”

Among his experiences with the Rotary, Noll said his favorite was doing a wheelchair distribution in Mexico. “The look on their faces is priceless,” he said. “I can’t tell you how it feels to be able to do that for someone who needs it so much.”

In addition to Noll taking the lead position, Buchhalter will serve as vice president, Joe Woodward as treasurer, Rick Tuttle as secretary and Jeff Bird as sergeant at arms.